Rochdale, Lancashire by antmcg69
48 / 365

Rochdale, Lancashire

Famous for.....birth place of the Co-operative movement, cotton manufacturing, Rochdale FC...oh, and Lisa Stansfield!
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
13% complete

Chrissie
Lisa Stansfield. Showing your age, old man 😊. Nice picture!
February 21st, 2024  
