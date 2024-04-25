Sign up
92 / 365
Victoria Baths, Manchester
Opened in 1906, this beautiful Edwardian Bath House is now an events centre. It retains many period features such as stained glass and green tiling.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
2
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
25th April 2024 4:04pm
Chrissie
Lovely building
April 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful architecture
April 25th, 2024
