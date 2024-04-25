Previous
Victoria Baths, Manchester by antmcg69
Victoria Baths, Manchester

Opened in 1906, this beautiful Edwardian Bath House is now an events centre. It retains many period features such as stained glass and green tiling.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
Chrissie
Lovely building
April 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful architecture
April 25th, 2024  
