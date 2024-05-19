Previous
A Wee Bit of History by antmcg69
115 / 365

A Wee Bit of History

Use your imagination as to what these were for. I wonder who the last user was? Now on the site of the Lass O"Gowerie pub in Manchester.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice texture
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise