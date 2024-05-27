Previous
I lost my mum by antmcg69
120 / 365

I lost my mum

Found this little Fella on the pavement in Stretford.
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie
Ahh, I love this 💕
May 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh no
May 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh dear Hope his mum finds him again.
May 28th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Please take care of him until he’s safe. Around here in Oregon in the USA we have the Audiban Society.
May 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise