Ordsall Hall, Salford by antmcg69
136 / 365

Ordsall Hall, Salford

This old manor house dates back 750 years, although rebuilt over the centuries. Now used as a wedding venue and a museum, it's haunted of course.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
37% complete

Anthony McGowan
Also, although unproven, the Gunpowder Plot is said to have been planned here.
June 19th, 2024  
