Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
136 / 365
Ordsall Hall, Salford
This old manor house dates back 750 years, although rebuilt over the centuries. Now used as a wedding venue and a museum, it's haunted of course.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
136
photos
11
followers
16
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
18th June 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anthony McGowan
Also, although unproven, the Gunpowder Plot is said to have been planned here.
June 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close