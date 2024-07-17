Previous
The Robin Hood, Stretford
The Robin Hood, Stretford

This pub has unfortunately been derelict for a number of years. It's even had squatters in at one point. There's always been rumours of redevelopment, but nothing as yet. Such a shame.
17th July 2024

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
