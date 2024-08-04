Previous
Swan Lane Mills, Bolton by antmcg69
171 / 365

Swan Lane Mills, Bolton

Part of a cotton mill complex this is now a grade ll listed building.It was the largest spinning mill in the world at the time of opening in the early 1900's.
4th August 2024

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
