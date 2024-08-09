Previous
Newton Heath, Manchester by antmcg69
174 / 365

Newton Heath, Manchester

An area just north of the City Centre, it grew from a farming area to a hub of the railway and textile industries during the Industrial Revolution.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise