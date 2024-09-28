Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
The Grey Man, Daisy Hill, Westhoughton
As the name suggests, this pub used to be fairly nondescript. You could've easily driven past it without noticing it was there. Now it's been revamped, and the paintworks certainly makes it stand out. I think it brightens the area up.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
1
1
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
212
photos
12
followers
16
following
58% complete
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
27th September 2024 3:28pm
Babs
ace
Fabulous street art. fav.
September 29th, 2024
