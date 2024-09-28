Previous
The Grey Man, Daisy Hill, Westhoughton by antmcg69
The Grey Man, Daisy Hill, Westhoughton

As the name suggests, this pub used to be fairly nondescript. You could've easily driven past it without noticing it was there. Now it's been revamped, and the paintworks certainly makes it stand out. I think it brightens the area up.
Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
Babs ace
Fabulous street art. fav.
September 29th, 2024  
