Hexagon Towers, Blackley, Manchester
Hexagon Towers, Blackley, Manchester

This building is a specialist science and technology facility on the border of Crumpsall and Blackley, north Manchester. It's not very pretty, but ithe geometric design makes it distinctive.
1st October 2024

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
