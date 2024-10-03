Previous
Tough Sheet Stadium by antmcg69
216 / 365

Tough Sheet Stadium

The amusingly named home of Bolton Wanderers FC.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Anthony McGowan

Chrissie
Great name / title
October 3rd, 2024  
