Ghost Bird by antmcg69
Ghost Bird

Unfortunately a pigeon flew into my living room window this morning leaving this imprint. It must have flown off, no doubt dazed by it's crashing experience.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
