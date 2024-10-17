Previous
Sunshine After the Rain by antmcg69
Sunshine After the Rain

A bit of late summer sunshine. Found this scene on my deliveries near a village called Ashley in Cheshire
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
Babs ace
It looks pretty soggy.
October 17th, 2024  
