260 / 365
Stripped Back
It's really interesting to see a house stripped to the bone like this. Lots of work to be done here.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
Views
2
1
1
365
SM-A715F
27th November 2024 11:40am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Wendy
ace
nice shot of before... looking forward to after.
November 28th, 2024
