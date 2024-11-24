Previous
Stripped Back by antmcg69
260 / 365

Stripped Back

It's really interesting to see a house stripped to the bone like this. Lots of work to be done here.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
72% complete

Wendy ace
nice shot of before... looking forward to after.
November 28th, 2024  
