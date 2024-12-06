Previous
Castlefield Night Out by antmcg69
269 / 365

Castlefield Night Out

Bridge over the Bridgewater Canal. Swaying a bit as a storm whips up
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
73% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
I like the city lights
December 7th, 2024  
