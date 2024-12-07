Sign up
270 / 365
Monolith
This stone looks ancient, but it's actually from the 1990's. It's an rebranded emblem of the Smithills estate near Bolton. The estate itself goes back 800 years and the stone insignia is taken from a tudor design.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Anthony McGowan
