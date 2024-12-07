Previous
Monolith by antmcg69
Monolith

This stone looks ancient, but it's actually from the 1990's. It's an rebranded emblem of the Smithills estate near Bolton. The estate itself goes back 800 years and the stone insignia is taken from a tudor design.
7th December 2024

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
