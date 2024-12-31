Previous
Happy New Year From Adelaide by antmcg69
Happy New Year From Adelaide

My son is making a great life for himself in this lovely city. A great night of cricket, fireworks, the casino, then bed. 😂
Anthony McGowan

Chrissie ace
Fabulous
January 1st, 2025  
