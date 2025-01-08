Previous
Rosenberg's Monitor by antmcg69
Rosenberg's Monitor

Came across this little fella while driving through Coffin Bay National Park, South Australia. He was well over a metre length from nose to tail
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
