299 / 365
Rosenberg's Monitor
Came across this little fella while driving through Coffin Bay National Park, South Australia. He was well over a metre length from nose to tail
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
8th January 2025 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
