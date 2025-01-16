Previous
Dinosaur Feet by antmcg69
Dinosaur Feet

Not sure what this tree is, maybe one of my Australian friends can enlighten me?
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks like a Moreton Bay Fig most likely if it is Australian
January 17th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
What a great shot
January 17th, 2025  
