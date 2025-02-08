Previous
Another One Ticked Off by antmcg69
326 / 365

Another One Ticked Off

I've been to about 60 grounds across England and Wales. First time visit to Brisbane Road, home of Leyton Orient.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
89% complete

