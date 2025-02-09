Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
Epping Train Station
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
3
1
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
327
photos
12
followers
17
following
89% complete
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
8th February 2025 2:53pm
J A Byrdlip
ace
Interesting.
I have seen this station from the viewpoint of the webcam located on the building seen in the distance, usually at night. The sparking of the trains put on a good show.
Thanks for this vantage point.
February 9th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Great pic
February 9th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Great PoV.
February 9th, 2025
