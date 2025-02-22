Sign up
337 / 365
Manchester Craft and Design Centre
Built on the site of a Victorian fish market. It show-cases local and national craft talent. They do great coffee at the cafe.It's normally busier than this... 😂
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
21st February 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful pov
February 22nd, 2025
