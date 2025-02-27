Previous
Seddon Fold Farm Sunset by antmcg69
342 / 365

Seddon Fold Farm Sunset

Had to stop for this in Bolton this evening.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
93% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2025  
