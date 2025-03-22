Previous
Hazy Day by antmcg69
359 / 365

Hazy Day

I had to deliver a parcel to a farm today, up a hill. There were some lovely views in the hazy sunshine.
22nd March 2025

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
99% complete

