Liverpool Anglican Cathedral by antmcg69
Liverpool Anglican Cathedral

Liverpool has two very distinctive cathedral's. This one is the largest in the Uk and is in the gothic revival style
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
Babs ace
An impressive cathedral.
June 10th, 2025  
