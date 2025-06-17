Previous
Bourton on the Water, Gloucestershire by antmcg69
Photo 428

Bourton on the Water, Gloucestershire

Said to be the Venice of the Cotswolds with lots of little bridges like tis one over the River Windrush
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact