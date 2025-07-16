Previous
Next
Entrance to Sackville Building by antmcg69
Photo 451

Entrance to Sackville Building

The Sackville Street Building in Manchester has been home to the study of science and technology for over 100 years.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
great bit of statement design!
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact