Previous
Next
Abottsfield Park, Urmston by antmcg69
Photo 458

Abottsfield Park, Urmston

A stones throw from where I live, August 5th 1963 (waaaay before I was born) the Beatles billed a small suburban festival just as they were making it big. This little mural is painted on the bowling clubs shed to commemorate.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a fun shot of the Fab Four.
August 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact