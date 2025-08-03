Sign up
Photo 460
Photo 460
Rundown
Walking in Blackpool today, unfortunately this is a typical site in the town over the last decade or two.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
1
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
Annie-Sue
ace
plenty of housing if only there was a will to sort it
I passed a thriving shop somewhere recently - the first and second floors clearly empty. It's not right.
August 4th, 2025
