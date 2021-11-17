Previous
A flower or a yellow flower ? by antonios
35 / 365

A flower or a yellow flower ?

This photo, taken last weekend, helps me to think about how photography can challenge our creativity.
I took different photos of this flower, at many different angles, with the camera in P but then with different apertures in M.
And looking at this photo, I think..., this could be just a flower, but it is much more a set of yellow petals, of different sizes, in an irregular circle, seen against a dark background... but that for most of we, we only see like a flower. A photo taken with patience and time can make a difference in how we see the world.

Note: Photo without post editing, a small ray of sunlight illuminated only the flower. A high speed and central spot measurement made it possible to obtain a very dark background and almost hide the stem of the flower that sprouted in the middle of pine trees.
Antonio-S

@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
