30 days of 365 by antonios
41 / 365

30 days of 365

The computer and the cell phone went to the "nano" studio of photography to celebrate 30 days of project 365.
Thanks to the 19 followers, 29 following, 90 comments !
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
11% complete

