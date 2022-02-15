Previous
Signs of spring by antonios
125 / 365

Signs of spring

When the fields in a few days turn into green and yellow with millions of clover flowers blooming.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Lovely view!
February 16th, 2022  
