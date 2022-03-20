Previous
When the peacock is friendly by antonios
When the peacock is friendly


...and comes to eat from our hand, this allows incredible photos
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Mags ace
Super!!!
March 20th, 2022  
