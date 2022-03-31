Previous
Mosquito party by antonios
169 / 365

Mosquito party

With the sun already well on the horizon, it looks like a big spotlight that illuminates "clouds" of mosquitoes passing in front of my camera. It looks like they're gearing up for Oscar night, not caring if one of them gets a slap in the face.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
