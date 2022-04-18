Sign up
187 / 365
Cactus light
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
230
photos
38
followers
68
following
51% complete
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
181
182
12
183
184
185
186
187
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
16th April 2022 11:48am
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
flower
,
cactus
,
30-shots2022
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Lovely light!
April 17th, 2022
