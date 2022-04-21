Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
190 / 365
fly in color
Using color filters in macro photo
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
244
photos
38
followers
70
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Latest from all albums
16
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th April 2022 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
color
,
fly
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Nice detail and bokeh background.
April 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close