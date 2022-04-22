Previous
Today, creative clouds in the late afternoon by antonios
190 / 365

Today, creative clouds in the late afternoon

I didn't want it in monochrome, but I had left the camera at this setting. Quickly the shape of the clouds changed and the photo would no longer be the same.
Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning!
April 22nd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
It's lovely! Do you take photos in monochrome mostly or do you photograph in colour and convert?
April 22nd, 2022  
