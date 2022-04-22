Sign up
190 / 365
Today, creative clouds in the late afternoon
I didn't want it in monochrome, but I had left the camera at this setting. Quickly the shape of the clouds changed and the photo would no longer be the same.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
2
1
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
240
photos
38
followers
69
following
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
184
15
185
186
187
188
189
190
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd April 2022 6:56pm
Tags
light
,
sky
,
cloud
,
afternoon
,
ant-s
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning!
April 22nd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
It's lovely! Do you take photos in monochrome mostly or do you photograph in colour and convert?
April 22nd, 2022
