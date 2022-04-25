Previous
Just a yellow flower... by antonios
194 / 365

Just a yellow flower...

...or a yellow flower, in a blue sky, with white clouds and the flower with threads of a spider's web and where inside the petals were also small insects, that you can't see in the photo.
Is the world what we see or what we want and accept to see?
Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
