Just a yellow flower...
...or a yellow flower, in a blue sky, with white clouds and the flower with threads of a spider's web and where inside the petals were also small insects, that you can't see in the photo.
Is the world what we see or what we want and accept to see?
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
NIKON D90
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th April 2022 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
flower
,
cloud
,
color
,
ant-s
