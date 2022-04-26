Previous
Landscape in monochrome by antonios
Landscape in monochrome

I pondered if I should publish this photo here, because I find it a little confusing but, whenever I look, I like the photo I don't know why
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
