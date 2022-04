Óbidos- medieval village

This afternoon I went back to photographing inside this wonderful village. Óbidos is a medieval village with approximately 900 years. It was conquered in 1148, so the date of its foundation is even older.

It is currently visited by many thousands of people every year.

Inside the walls only 80 people live, but because it extends outside the walls, the total resident population is around 2200 people.

The castle is currently a 5* hotel in the "pousada" category.