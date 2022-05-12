Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
209 / 365
A window and strong colors
This window is a beautiful example of medieval architecture in Portugal.
In this village, the houses have the standard color of white. However the strong colors, blue, yellow and red are used for adornments and details.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
266
photos
41
followers
76
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
8th May 2022 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
color
,
medieval
,
classic
,
ant-s
Suzanne
ace
Wow! Love the colour and lines and shapes!
May 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
I really like the colors here!
May 11th, 2022
Itsy Bitsy
Great image! Like colours and fence
May 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close