A window and strong colors by antonios
A window and strong colors

This window is a beautiful example of medieval architecture in Portugal.
In this village, the houses have the standard color of white. However the strong colors, blue, yellow and red are used for adornments and details.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Suzanne ace
Wow! Love the colour and lines and shapes!
May 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
I really like the colors here!
May 11th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
Great image! Like colours and fence
May 11th, 2022  
