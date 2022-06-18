Sign up
248 / 365
Dancing in green
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
1
1
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
328
photos
46
followers
83
following
68% complete
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
23rd June 2022 6:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
wind
,
ant-s
Suzanne
ace
Instant favourite. The photo is truly 'dancing' with light and colour. Effective dof.
June 24th, 2022
