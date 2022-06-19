Previous
From the Sahara Desert... by antonios
From the Sahara Desert...

In some years we have, at this time of year, rains with a lot of dust (fine sand) coming from North Africa, from the Sahara desert.
Everything is "dirty" like swimming pools, cars, terraces, balconies, etc.
This is a small temporary pool that needed cleaning and someone left a message "from the sahara desert, with love". In fact, these sands get dirty, but they also bring important nutrients to the plants. (Note: The image has been edited for high contrast, so you can see the footprints and the design, it looks dirtier than it is)
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Antonio-S

I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
