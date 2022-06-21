Previous
monochrome doesn't always have to be gray by antonios
251 / 365

monochrome doesn't always have to be gray

monochrome green flower ant-s
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Suzanne ace
Indeed and this is lovely!
June 24th, 2022  
