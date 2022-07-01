Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
261 / 365
Architectural irregularity
One of the many photo opportunities at this location, derives from the irregularity of its architecture. Here on the roof of a chapel that is accessed by outside stairs.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
341
photos
46
followers
85
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
29th June 2022 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
building
,
ant-s
moni kozi
ace
This is excellent. J love the b&w and grain combination
June 30th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Love your choices, pov and processing in this one
June 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close