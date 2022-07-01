Previous
Architectural irregularity by antonios
Architectural irregularity

One of the many photo opportunities at this location, derives from the irregularity of its architecture. Here on the roof of a chapel that is accessed by outside stairs.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
moni kozi
This is excellent. J love the b&w and grain combination
June 30th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Love your choices, pov and processing in this one
June 30th, 2022  
