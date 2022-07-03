Previous
From spaceX ? by antonios
From spaceX ?

It could even be a photo of taken by a tourist on SpaceX, but no, it's "just" a magical late afternoon on the surface of planet earth on June 28, 2022
Antonio-S

I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
The definition of the layers looks wonderful in this shot. Beautiful colours.
July 3rd, 2022  
Stellar!
July 3rd, 2022  
