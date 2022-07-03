Sign up
From spaceX ?
It could even be a photo of taken by a tourist on SpaceX, but no, it's "just" a magical late afternoon on the surface of planet earth on June 28, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Tags
sky
,
late afternoon
,
planet earth
,
ant-s
Kartia
ace
The definition of the layers looks wonderful in this shot. Beautiful colours.
July 3rd, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Stellar!
July 3rd, 2022
