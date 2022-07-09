Previous
Next
Cracked man by antonios
269 / 365

Cracked man

Photo of a reproduction of a 17th century painting. (In this photo, on the glass): https://365project.org/antonios/shadows-and-sil/2022-04-22
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! You captured the texture of the cracked paint very well. Neat shot!
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise