269 / 365
Cracked man
Photo of a reproduction of a 17th century painting. (In this photo, on the glass):
https://365project.org/antonios/shadows-and-sil/2022-04-22
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
1
1
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
349
photos
47
followers
87
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
8th May 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
painting
,
cracked
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Wow! You captured the texture of the cracked paint very well. Neat shot!
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
