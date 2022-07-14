Previous
Next
The cat 2 by antonios
274 / 365

The cat 2

The eyes of a black cat show how special the sunlight at the end of the day is for photography.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful contrasts and love the bits of red!
July 17th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
even the ears are glowing.
July 17th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous pic! Your cat is beautiful
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise