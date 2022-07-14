Sign up
274 / 365
The cat 2
The eyes of a black cat show how special the sunlight at the end of the day is for photography.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
1
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
354
photos
47
followers
87
following
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
6th July 2022 7:37pm
Mags
ace
Beautiful contrasts and love the bits of red!
July 17th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
even the ears are glowing.
July 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous pic! Your cat is beautiful
July 17th, 2022
