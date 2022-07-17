Previous
Hulk metamorphosis ? by antonios
Hulk metamorphosis ?

No, it's just a cork tree, without the bark and after it rained.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Mags ace
Amazing shape!
July 21st, 2022  
