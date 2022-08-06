Previous
Silhouettes on the street by antonios
297 / 365

Silhouettes on the street

Here I used the camera function, which selects only the yellow color and puts everything else in gray tones. This effect in night shots is particularly strong in areas where the buildings are lit in yellow light.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
81% complete

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Another intriguing image.
August 7th, 2022  
